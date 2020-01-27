Politics
Bolton Book Bombshell Blows Up Carefully-Laid Republican Impeachment Plans

"In the aftermath of the Bolton reporting, talking to Republicans last night, they made it very clear that this is not a done deal at all," said CNN reporter Manu Raju.
By Susie Madrak
CNN's Manu Raju reports on the leak of John Bolton's book, and his assertion that Trump tied Ukraine aid to a Biden investigation.

"You are working your sources overnight. What are they telling you how this changes things?" John Berman asked.

"Well, it adds new uncertainty to a key vote this week to determine whether or not to issue a subpoena for witnesses and documents. I can tell you the end of last week after the House Democrats wrapped up their portion of the argument, the White House and Senate Republican leaders were confident that they would defeat that vote," Raju said.

"They did expect to lose two Republican votes, Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine, but uncertain whether they would lose the four that would be necessary in order to move forward. in fact, they were confident they would not."

Now, Raju said, his Republican sources say it is not a done deal "at all."

"I should add it's still very possible that the Senate Republicans in the White House do succeed in defeating that vote towards the end of the week, but now in the aftermath of this, the Republicans are not so sure of members who could end up defecting. So this makes it a crucial, crucial 24 to 48 hours to determine whether or not they will try to move forward to subpoena John Bolton.

"If they do, that would put the president's trial in limbo as the White House would undoubtedly fight that and it will potentially lead to court. We'll see how they react after the defense team makes its argument why they should not call Bolton."

UPDATE:

