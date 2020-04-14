Why #BloodOnHisHandsHannity Is Trending On Twitter

As Sean Hannity’s dangerous dishonesty about the coronavirus pandemic comes under scrutiny, Ellen DeGeneres producer Andy Lassner seems to have single-handedly started a Twitter trend that will surely have the thin-skinned bullyboy gnashing his teeth.

Raw Story explains:

Writer and general funnyman Andy Lessner was the one begging for people not to tweet the hashtag.

I’m blocked by @seanhannity and but please tell him Andy Lassner now calls him #BloodOnHisHandsHannity — andy lassner (@andylassner) April 12, 2020

On Friday, Media Matters put together a terrific video clearly demonstrating Sean Hannity’s “astounding coronavirus hypocrisy” about the COVID-19 pandemic. In it, he’s seen repeatedly downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus threat, only to thoroughly change his tune and viciously accuse others of downplaying it. You can watch that video below.

Earlier this month, Media Matters published a disturbing study showing how Hannity’s broadcasts have endangered his viewers' health:

On March 9, Hannity suggested that young, healthy Americans have no reason to fear coronavirus and claimed people were faking concern about it to “bludgeon Trump with this new hoax,” echoing a comment Trump had made at a rally in late February. Two days later on his radio program, Hannity promoted a conspiracy theory about the “deep state” allegedly using coronavirus to manipulate the public. But these are just two of the most egregious things Hannity has said about coronavirus; taken as a whole, his commentary falls into six discernible themes: peddling unproven treatments, comparing COVID-19 to other illnesses or focusing on other ways people can die, defending Trump’s response to the pandemic, blaming the media and journalists, downplaying supply shortages, and attacking local and congressional responses.

As Erik Wemple has pointed out in an aptly-named Washington Post column called, “Hannity must go,” Fox fired Trish Regan for making virtually the same remarks as Hannity, yet his wider-reaching program remains on the air.

Not surprisingly, “tough guy” Hannity reacted to Wemple’s column with the same kind of childishness as his Bedtime BFF Donald Trump would have. He repeatedly called Wemple “Pimple.”

So, I can hardly wait for Hannity’s sure-to-be-just-as-witty response to #BloodOnHisHandsHannity. 14 hours ago, it was the sixth most popular Twitter trend in the U.S.

Raw Story has a good roundup of some of the tweets that put #BloodOnHisHandsHannity in the top 10. My favorite is this one:

Failed TV producer @andylassner is being very unfair to Dr. Sean Hannity, without whose medical expertise I would not be able to make my most crucial life-or-death (OK, usually death) decisions! Please do NOT retweet the hashtag #BloodOnHisHandsHannity! — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) April 12, 2020

Above is the very damning Media Matters video that will also likely trigger Hannity’s very delicate (when it comes to himself) fee-fees.

