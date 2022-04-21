Ukrainians Line Up For Hours To Buy Special 'Russian Warship, Go F*ck Yourself!' Stamp

Ukraine's audacious symbol of defiance has now sold out, according to the New York Times.
By Ed ScarceApril 21, 2022

Ukrainians stood in line for upwards of eight hours just to purchase the special postage stamps. The New York Times reported tonight that the stamp is now completely sold out.

Source: NPR

The stamp became an instant sensation, counting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy among its many fans.

Sharing a picture of people in line on Friday, Ukrposhta joked that it was probably the first time that lines for stamps were longer than those for the iPhone.

It announced Monday that — with nearly half a million stamps already sold — it will limit purchases to no more than six stamps and will cancel online orders, according to a translation from Canada's CTV News.

Smelyansky told The Guardian this week that 700,000 stamps are on sale across Ukraine, with 200,000 reserved for territories occupied by Russian troops. He said another 100,000 will be sold online, including overseas, starting Thursday. He doesn't plan to reprint them once they sell out.

CTV News said some people waited in line for upward of six hours to get their hands on the stamps. They sell in two denominations at $0.77 and $1.83 each — but some envelopes and stamp sheets are listed on eBay for $2,500 and more.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue