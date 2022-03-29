Ukraine Awards Medal To Border Guard Who Told 'Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself'

Another one of those feel-good stories. Roman Hrybov was met by the head of the Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets and presented the soldier with the award "For Merits to Cherkasy Region".

Source: Business Insider

The Ukrainian border guard who said "Russian warship, go fuck yourself" during the defense of Snake Island has been released from captivity, Ukraine's military announced on Tuesday.

"Roman Hrybov, the author of the famous "Russian Warship, Go F*** Yourself" phrase, returned from Russian captivity to his native Cherkasy region," Ukraine's defense ministry tweeted on Tuesday. "Glory to the Hero!"

Thirteen Ukrainian border guards stationed on the tiny Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, known in English as Snake Island, defiantly told a Russian ship to "go fuck yourself" when they were asked to surrender in February.

The border guards were originally thought to have then been killed by Russian forces.