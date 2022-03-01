Lil Marco Rubio Skips SOTU, Won't Take A COVID Test

Sen. Marco Rubio used the lamest of excuses not to attend the State of the Union address this evening.

Rubio claimed he did not have time to take a Covid test which literally takes two-minutes

Rubio says he won’t attend Biden’s State of the Union address tomorrow because of the COVID testing requirement.



“I don’t have time to go take a COVID test today. I only take a test if I’m sick,” he says — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) February 28, 2022

Huh?

That's as bad as Rubio refusing to go because he broke a fingernail.

PBS' Lisa Dejardins reports that at least 4 members of Congress announced positive COVID tests in past day.

CONGRESS AND COVID. We've had at least 4 members of Congress announce positive COVID tests in past day:



Reps. Raskin, DelBene and Underwood and Sen. Padilla.



Part is due to fact that attendees to SOTU tonight had to get PCR tests at the Capitol yesterday. *Updating spreadsheet* — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) March 1, 2022

COVID is still a big problem, especially with almost the entire US Congress and Supreme Court being in attendance.

Cuz, you know, demonstrations of unity aren’t for Republicans. Nor is making sure you’re not going to infect others with a dangerous virus. https://t.co/N5Ws7Rccxh — Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) February 28, 2022

Maybe Rubio has some sort of Poland Springs PTSD after what happened to him in 2013.

The Daily Show's Jon Stewart had a field day with lil' Marco.

And by the way, Poland Springs had a funny response to Rubio's dry mouth debacle.

"Reflecting on our cameo. What a night!"

What a night, indeed.