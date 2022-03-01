Lil Marco Rubio Skips SOTU, Won't Take A COVID Test

This is almost as embarrassing as the Poland Springs water bottle fiasco.
By John AmatoMarch 1, 2022

Sen. Marco Rubio used the lamest of excuses not to attend the State of the Union address this evening.

Rubio claimed he did not have time to take a Covid test which literally takes two-minutes

Huh?

That's as bad as Rubio refusing to go because he broke a fingernail.

PBS' Lisa Dejardins reports that at least 4 members of Congress announced positive COVID tests in past day.

COVID is still a big problem, especially with almost the entire US Congress and Supreme Court being in attendance.

Maybe Rubio has some sort of Poland Springs PTSD after what happened to him in 2013.

The Daily Show's Jon Stewart had a field day with lil' Marco.

And by the way, Poland Springs had a funny response to Rubio's dry mouth debacle.

"Reflecting on our cameo. What a night!"

What a night, indeed.

