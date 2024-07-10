Project 2025 Googled More Than... Taylor Swift!?!

Google searches for Project 2025 eclipsed searches for Taylor Swift! Great news as the more voters understand about Project 2025, the more they hate it. Trump tried to run from Project 2025 but he's getting called out for his lie.
By RedStateRachelJuly 10, 2024

Google searches for Project 2025 eclipsed searches for Taylor Swift! This is great news for democracy because the more voters understand about Project 2025, the more they hate it.

Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025, but he is getting blasted for his lie. CNN’s Abby Phillip (see video at top of post) and others call Trump out. ABC News reported Project 2025 creator Ross Vought is the leader of the RNC platform team, the guy who oversees the creation of Republican Party platform.

The Lincoln Project brought receipts in a Twitter thread on all the Project 2025 folks who worked in the Trump administration.

The Guardian reports out of the Project 2025 creators, "81% held formal roles in Trump's presidency." Trump, the Heritage Foundation and Republicans are trying to spin their way out of the Project 2025 backlash. But the
GOP plan is fascism, no matter what they call it.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon