FAFO: 'Black Americans For Trump' Member Unhappy After Friend Fired From Federal Job

Another day, another leopard eating someone's face that didn't expect it.

I don't know if this CNN contributor's friend that just got fired by Elon Musk and his DOGE-bags voted for Trump or not, but I'm pretty sure that Melik Abdul, the "Black Americans For Trump" talking head did.

This isn't the first time that the GOP strategist has lashed out against Trump since we all were unfortunate enough to have Orange Hitler back in the White House. Less than two weeks in, Abdul was ripping Trump for his nonsense blaming DEI for the Washington DC plane crash.

This Saturday on CNN, Abdul went after Trump again, this time for laying off someone who is a friend of his that has a wife and a family.

According to GOP strategist Melik Abdul, an acquaintance of his lost his federal job in a rural community as part of the purge after only being on the job for six months. After CNN's "Table for Five" Abby Philip shared clips of Jesse Watters of Fox News "freaking out" about the federal worker purge after a veteran getting "DOGE'd," as the Fox host put it, after previously gleefully calling the mass firings "a blessing from heaven above," Abdul chimed in with a similar story. "It seems like that Jesse Watters agrees with me that Republicans should stop demonizing federal workers," he told the panel. "To his point, I know a guy down in Alabama, first time getting a government job. He had, you know, fresh out of college, had been trying to get a job for a couple of years now, finally got that government job, I think, about six months ago –– well, he's laid off now," he reported. "So his kid, his wife, all of that promise, it's totally gone." "And I think your point is right," he elaborated. "Once people start seeing –– because when we think of federal government, for many anti-government people, they think DMV, meaning D.C., Maryland and Virginia, they don't see federal government as someone working, living in a rural area of Mississippi, commuting to a job at the Department of Agriculture. They don't see them as federal workers, which is why it's always easy to just say, 'Shut them down, they'll get paid.' That's not how it works."

The right wing has been demonizing federal workers for forever, and Project 2025 laid out pretty plainly what they had in store for federal workers and their plans to dismantle the government if the Republicans in Congress allowed it, which, so far, it appears they're more than happy to go along with.

None of this should be a surprise to any of these people if they actually paid attention to the words that have come out of Trump and his enablers' mouths for the last year.

I feel bad for his friend if they weren't MAGA. If they voted for Trump, my empathy level is at a zero, and that's the nicest thing I have to say about any of them right now after the carnage they've unleashed on the rest of us.