Senate Dems Working To Strip Trump Of Immunity Protection

Chuck Schumer announced yesterday that he and other Senate Democrats will work to advance legislation to strip former Trump of the immunity he was granted under a recent Supreme Court ruling. Via the Hill:

Schumer, invoking Congress’s powers to regulate the courts, said Democrats are working on legislation to classify Trump’s efforts to subvert the results of the 2020 election as “unofficial acts” so they do not merit immunity from criminal prosecution under the high court’s recent 6-3 decision.

[...] Schumer said senators will keep on working on other proposals to “rein in the abuse of our federal judiciary.”

Some Democrats, including Sens. Chris Van Hollen (Md.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (R.I.), have expressed support for adding language to the Supreme Court’s annual funding bill that would require it to adopt an enforceable code of ethics.