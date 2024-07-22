Ohio State Rep: If Trump Loses, 'Civil War' Is Next

Warming up for Trump's VP nominee, at a JD Vance rally in his hometown, Middleton, Ohio, State Sen. George Lang revved up the crowd by screaming like a banshee before calling for a civil war if Republicans lose in November.

Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! We got time, come on! Hey, we are in the fight for the soul of our nation.

Some plagiarism from Joe Biden right there.

We are in a fight for our kids and our grandkids, a fight that we can never imagine. I believe wholeheartedly Donald Trump and Butler County's J.D. Vance are the last chance to save our country politically. I'm afraid if we lose this one, it's going to take a civil war to save the country, and it will be saved.

MAGA supporters are traitors in waiting as we see in the above video. If their hopes are dashed in November, right wing politicians and those following their podcasts will hope for blood.

We've seen many in the Republican party already try to overthrow a free and fair election in 2020.

Imagine if a Democratic politician proclaimed win or civil war at a campaign rally?