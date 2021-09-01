Right Wing Extremists Eye Taliban Takeover As Model For US Civil War

White supremacist and hard-right groups aligned with "conservatives" in this country are applauding the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, lauding it as a model for a similar takeover of the United States.

CNN reporter Evan Perez reports that U.S. officials are legitimately concerned about domestic violent extremism after monitoring channels on Telegram. "The messaging that you hear from white supremacist groups that are celebrating what the Taliban have done," Perez said.

"I'll cite one of the things they found on a Proud Boys Telegram channel, for instance," he continued. "There's discussion about if white men in the west had the same courage as the Taliban, we would not be ruled by Jews currently."

That is terrible, fascistic eliminationist talk. But it's not even the worst, at least from the standpoint of whether this country will survive.

"They look at what the Taliban were able to do with 80,000 or so men fighting against a much larger, much better equipped western military and thinking that they could do the same thing in the United States against the U.S. government," Perez concluded.

Now think back to DC wannabe bomber Floyd Ray Roseberry and his rant on Facebook about how he wasn't alone, that others would follow, that they would blow up Washington, D.C. and it suddenly doesn't seem far-fetched at all. Roseberry is currently being evaluated to see if he's mentally competent to stand trial. Of course he is!!! He just expressed what these white male extremists desire most -- an authoritarian takeover of the United States.

Many of the insurrectionists were on-duty and retired police and military personnel. It's not a leap to imagine them arming up. Just this week, we heard Madison Cawthorn, an elected member of Congress, muse about the possibility of "bloodshed" as if it was a foregone conclusion.

Let's not pretend the violent talk and fantasies of civil war are only the province of white supremacists. There are plenty of so-called "conservatives" itching for it, too.