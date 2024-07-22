Barack Obama Comes Out In Favor Of An Open Convention

Notably, Obama did not endorse Kamala Harris yesterday. I suspect Obama had a lot more to do with this mess that I'd like to think. Via Medium:
We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.
Um, Barack? We already have an outstanding nominee. Her name is Kamala Harris. She raised $50 million on ActBlue yesterday, the people have spoken.