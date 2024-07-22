Barack Obama Comes Out In Favor Of An Open Convention

Notably, Obama did not endorse Kamala Harris yesterday. I suspect Obama had a lot more to do with this mess that I'd like to think. Via Medium:

We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.

Um, Barack? We already have an outstanding nominee. Her name is Kamala Harris. She raised $50 million on ActBlue yesterday, the people have spoken.

No question where Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton stand on @VPOTUS https://t.co/oKtlIEfukx — The National Memo (@NationalMemo) July 22, 2024

The Clintons immediately endorse Harris while loving on Biden.



The Obamas….don’t?!



I don’t want to put this on them, I’ll give it time.



But… what could possibly…



Dear @VP don’t hire ANY Former OBAMA staff. Listen to Joe & Hillary. — Randi White (@RandiWhite) July 21, 2024

Obama and Pelosi support an open convention. I have not heard Schumer say anything. None have endorsed her. https://t.co/LN2bhuef7e — I’m NotDevinsMom Moron (@NotDevinsMom) July 22, 2024

Very odd that with the impressively coordinated (especially for Democrats!), fast, near-universal falling into line to endorse Harris-including the other main candidates—there is one voice bucking the trend to call for an open process and presumably open convention: Barack Obama. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) July 22, 2024