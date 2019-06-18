Katie Porter Comes Out In Favor Of Impeachment

We might be seeing a watershed moment, where those Democrats in swing districts get off the fence and worry less about their own 2020 electoral chances and more about doing the right thing.

Katie Porter is an unapologetic and proud liberal representing what used to be a conservative bastion, CA-45 in Orange County California. She's the first Democrat to represent the district since it was created nearly forty years ago.

Source: CNN

Rep. Katie Porter announced Monday that she is in favor of an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, becoming one of the first Democrats who won Republican districts in 2018 to support such a move. The freshman Democrat tweeted a video in which she said, "After weeks of study, deliberation and conversations with Orange County families, I've decided to support an impeachment investigation of the President." Porter, who represents California's 45th Congressional District, said, "I have not come to this easily," adding, "I know deeply what this means for our democracy." "I didn't come to Congress to impeach the President," Porter said. " ... But when faced with a crisis of this magnitude, I cannot with a clean conscience ignore my duty to defend the Constitution."

Unsurprisingly, the Republicans seized on whether this will hurt her in 2020.

A spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, Torunn Sinclair, said in a statement, "Katie Porter is so consumed by her hatred of President Trump that she is willing to thumb her nose at her constituents, the majority of whom oppose impeachment. This will cost Porter her seat in Congress in 2020."