WATCH LIVE: Democratic National Convention Day 3

Here's the lineup for tonight, subject to last-minute changes:
A MORE PERFECT UNION
Welcome to Wisconsin
The Honorable Tony Evers
Governor of Wisconsin
A MORE PERFECT SOCIETY
Introduction
Kerry Washington
American actress
A More Perfect Union Means...Ending Gun Violence
“America Rising: March for our Lives”
Featuring activist and Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez, whose generation has risen up to say enough to gun violence.
Remarks
DeAndra Dycus
A mother whose son was left paralyzed by a stray bullet at the age of 13.
Remarks
The Honorable Gabrielle Giffords
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona
A More Perfect Union...Means Tackling Climate Change
Remarks
The Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham
Governor of New Mexico
The Biden Plan: Climate Change
A video focused on Joe Biden’s plan to combat climate change and secure a clean-energy future, narrated by an IBEW union worker from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
A Conversation with Young Climate Activists
Young organizers talk about how they’re taking control of their future, and why they need a president like Joe Biden who will work with them.
Performance
Billie Eilish
American singer-songwriter
A More Perfect Union...Means Keeping Immigrant Families Together
“A Letter to Trump on Immigration”
“Mr. President, you tore our world apart.”
Remarks
The Sanchez Family
Silvia Sanchez, an undocumented immigrant in North Carolina, with her daughters Jessica, who is a Dreamer, and Lucy.
America Rising: Immigrants Rebuilding America
We can never say it often or loudly enough: immigrants and refugees revitalize and renew America. Immigrants built this country, and immigrants will rebuild this country.
Performance
Prince Royce
Dominican-American singer-songwriter
A More Perfect Union...Means Women Lead
America Rising: From Women’s Suffrage to the Women’s March
It has been 100 years this week since women won the right to vote, and they've been leading ever since.
Remarks
The Honorable Hillary Clinton
2016 Democratic Nominee for President of the United States
Former United States Secretary of State
Former United States Senator, New York
Remarks
The Honorable Nancy Pelosi
Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
Remarks
Mariska Hargitay
American actress and advocate
Ruth Glenn
CEO and President of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
Carly Dryden
At-Large Regional Advisor, “It’s On Us”
“When You See Something Wrong”
A video highlighting Joe Biden’s leadership on the Violence Against Women Act and its legacy.
A MORE PERFECT ECONOMY
Remarks
The Honorable Hilda Solis
Los Angeles County Supervisor
Former United States Secretary of Labor
“You Built America” - A More Perfect Union: A Conversation on the Economy with Vice President Biden
Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, union workers around how to build back better a new economy for our families and the next generation.
“America Recovering”
Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and U.S. Representative from Iowa Cindy Axne talk to small business owners in their communities about how they’re struggling in Donald Trump’s economy.
Remarks
The Honorable Elizabeth Warren
United States Senator, Massachusetts
MORE PERFECT LEADERSHIP
Remarks
The Honorable Barack Obama
44th President of the United States
Nominating Speech
Maya Harris, Meena Harris, and Ella Emhoff
Remarks
The Honorable Kamala Harris
2020 Democratic Nominee for Vice President of the United States
United States Senator, California
Performance
Jennifer Hudson
American singer and actress