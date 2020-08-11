With Biden/Harris Ticket Set, It’s Game On For Democrats And Never Trumpers

The Lincoln Project summed up the sentiment nicely in its new video in support of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate: “Kamala. It’s time. Let’s go.”
Lots of heavyweights agree:
I’ve known Senator @KamalaHarris for a long time. She is more than prepared for the job. She’s spent her career defending our Constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. This is a good day for our country. Now let’s go win this thing. pic.twitter.com/duJhFhWp6g
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 11, 2020
I'm thrilled to welcome @KamalaHarris to a historic Democratic ticket. She's already proven herself to be an incredible public servant and leader. And I know she’ll be a strong partner to @JoeBiden. Please join me in having her back and getting her elected. pic.twitter.com/cmtOO8Gqqv
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 11, 2020
This is a terrific choice! @KamalaHarris will be a great partner and she and @JoeBiden make a strong team.
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 11, 2020
.@KamalaHarris will be a great partner to @JoeBiden in making our government a powerful force for good in the fight for social, racial, and economic justice. pic.twitter.com/q5ggXBro5B
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 11, 2020
My warmest congratulations to @KamalaHarris. I am confident Biden-Harris will prove to be a winning ticket. I will do my utmost to help them win and govern. 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/9pfJggZSV9
— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) August 11, 2020
Joe&
Jill&
Kamala&
Doug
Get me T-shirt’s. Let’s go.
— Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) August 11, 2020
Congratulations to my friend, @SenKamalaHarris on being selected the running mate to 2020 Presidential candidate Joe Biden. He couldn’t have chosen a better teammate. I used to be a Youth Coordinator for Shirley Chisholm, this is great day for me. I know Shirley is smiling down. pic.twitter.com/N6jHrWZVzX
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 11, 2020
Harris is INSPIRING to a lot of people. Maybe not you, white progressive who has determined that there is only one true way to solve our problems, but to A LOT of people.
So, you know, something to think about, people who maybe aren't hooked into HBCU Twitter.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) August 11, 2020
A reminder that Joe Biden has already promised that if elected and given the opportunity, he would nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court.
He's sending a very clear message to the most loyal supporters and voters of Democrats, black women.
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 11, 2020
The Never Trump Republicans seem stoked, too:
What you notice following @KamalaHarris on trail is that like @JoeBiden she will get to eye level with kids, embrace grieving mothers, buck up young people, reassure high schoolers afraid of shootings. She is the empathetic bookend to Biden.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 11, 2020
Biden/Harris. Awesome.
Now let’s go fucking kick Trump’s ass.
— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 11, 2020
I'll bet Maya Rudolph is happy, too. This one, from our own Aliza Worthington:
Maya Rudolph just got four more years of work!!!#KamalaHarris
# BidenHarris#MayaRudolph
— (((Bad at Ballet))) (@AlizaWrites) August 11, 2020
Or maybe she needs a little more time to adjust:
.@MayaRudolph reacts to Kamala Harris VP pick: 'Oh s---' https://t.co/gtx1All40k
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 11, 2020
And then there's the Trump campaign:
Trump campaign statement on Kamala Harris
From @KatrinaPierson. pic.twitter.com/MYzfHwAIBp
— Tim Murtaugh - Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) August 11, 2020