Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

With Biden/Harris Ticket Set, It’s Game On For Democrats And Never Trumpers

The Lincoln Project summed up the sentiment nicely in its new video in support of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate: “Kamala. It’s time. Let’s go.”
By NewsHound Ellen
3 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

The Lincoln Project summed up the sentiment nicely in its new video in support of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate: “Kamala. It’s time. Let’s go.”

Lots of heavyweights agree:

The Never Trump Republicans seem stoked, too:

I'll bet Maya Rudolph is happy, too. This one, from our own Aliza Worthington:

Or maybe she needs a little more time to adjust:

And then there's the Trump campaign:

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

