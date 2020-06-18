Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Senator Chuck Schumer Sheds Happy Tears Over DACA Decision

On the floor of the Senate, Chuck Schumer choked up when announcing the SCOTUS ruling defeating Trump's absurd challenge to DACA.
By Aliza Worthington
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Sen. Chuck Schumer was on the floor of the Senate when he got the news that the Supreme Court handed Trump another loss, this time on his administration's attempt to nullify DACA (Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals). He stopped what he was doing to announce the news, and was so choked up, he was moved to tears.

SEN. SCHUMER: We believe in it. It's part of our soul. Every one of us cares about immigrants and so many of us are descendants of immigrants. Wow, what a decision, and let me say this. In these very difficult times, the Supreme Court provided a bright ray of sunshine this week with the decision on Monday, preventing discrimination and employment against the LGBTQ community, and now this DACA decision. To me, frankly, the court's decisions were surprising, but welcome. And it gives you some faith that the laws and rules and mores of this country can be upheld. Wow, this decision's amazing. I am so happy. These kids and families, I feel for them, and I think all of America does.

He needed tissues, to clear his throat and a few breaths before he could move on. We know how he feels.

And just for fun, he joined the celebration outside the Supreme Court later in the day, to celebrate the DACA families' win over what he called "dark forces."

Addendum: Fun fact. I lived in Schumer's district when he was an Assemblyman, then a Congressman. His mother was a substitute teacher, and she subbed in my classroom in elementary school a bunch of times. Oy, how she used to brag about him. "My son, you know, he's an Assemblyman." "My son, you know, the Congressman..." We used to roll our eyes so hard. Had we known then what we know now the ranks to which he'd rise. — meh, we still would've acted like elementary school kids.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Rubio Recommends Trump Allow DACA Permits To Expire

Rubio Recommends Trump Allow DACA Permits To Expire

Sen. Marco Rubio tells Meet the Press host Chuck Todd that president-elect Trump should not renew the permits for any of those who qualify for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program
Nov 27, 2016
By Heather

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us