Zelenskyy Punks Trump Over Venezuela, Comparing Maduro To Putin

The Ukraine president continually makes Trump look like an imbecile
By John AmatoJanuary 6, 2026

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy responded to Trump kidnapping Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro by hoisting Putin into Trump's lap and asking him to do the same to Russia.

Zelenskyy's response was sort of tongue and cheek, but he cut away all the Trump Putin love like a hot knife through butter.

"About Venezuela? How should I respond to that? Well, what can I say? If… If it is possible to act with dictators like this, it means the United States knows what to do next. Thank you”

Zelensky on Venezuela:

Omg I love it.

(@sher12.bsky.social) 2026-01-04T01:32:38.891Z

Thank you.

Putin makes Trump look like a lovestruck puppy and Zelenskyy just skewered him over it.

