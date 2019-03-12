Another Fox Host Calls Ilhan Omar 'Anti-American'

Fox News "reprimanded" Jeanine Pirro for questioning freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's loyalty to the United States.

And almost immediately Fox Business Network's Trish Regan attacks the Congresswoman as "seemingly anti-American."

It never stops with these Trump surrogates.

The Fox brigade is driving a wedge of insanity into the national conversation, with horrendous attacks on newly elected Democratic politicians because their policies are too popular for Fox's liking.

Discussing a NY Times article that contradicts reports from the US government that Venezuela's President Maduro had torched a convoy of humanitarian aid to help his suffering people, FBN's Trish Reagan used this tragedy to attack Fox News' two favorite targets: freshman Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

After playing video of Venezuela protestors gathered outside the NY Times, Trish Reagan began her monologue.

She attacked Maduro for refusing "the entry of so much needed humanitarian aid."

She continued, "The likes of socialist freshman Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez, and another freshman Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar, who is seemingly anti-American if you ask me -- they are joined together tonight in peddling conspiracy theories that this tragedy in Venezuela is all driven by the United States of America."

The Fox Business host conveniently didn't offer up evidence what the two Congresswomen had said that irritated her. They never let facts get in the way of a good name-calling.

This is outrageous.

I can take a guess and say she was responding to a letter signed by at least twelve lawmakers , in and first obtained by HuffPost, where the signees expressed concern over the Trump administration's suggestions of military intervention against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Whether you agree with their opinion on the Venezuela situation or not, it has nothing to do with Rep. Omar's love of this nation. She was elected by her Minnesota constituents, the most American process we have.

Trish Regan should similarly be rebuked by the executives of Fox News and Fox Business. It's time to move past words to suspensions, since "statements" have no effect on other Trump supporters.

Suspensions are necessary now.