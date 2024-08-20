AOC Shreds The Felon: 'Trump Would Sell This Country For A Dollar'

The first night of the Democratic National Convention was lit with featured speakers who reminded us that we could have a President for all of the people -- people like factory workers, bartenders, and everyday people like you and me. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that Vice President Kamala Harris' run for the White House is a 'rare and precious opportunity' for us.

The speakers brought optimism and enthusiasm to the DNC while attendees chanted, "USA! USA! USA!" and "Thank you, Joe!" There were no "mass deportations" signs in the venue—just a lot of love for this country.

AOC brought absolute fire to the convention, and she called the former President out.

"We have to help [Kamala Harris] win because we know that Donald Trump would sell this country for a dollar if it meant lining his own pockets and greasing the palms of his Wall Street friends," she said.

"And I, for one, am tired … of hearing about how a two-bit union buster thinks of himself as more of a patriot than the woman who fights every single day to let working people out from under the boots of greed trampling on our way of life," she continued. "The truth is done. You cannot love this country if you only fight for the wealthy and big business."

"To love this country is to fight for its people," she said. "All people. Working people. Everyday Americans like bartenders and factory workers and fast food cashiers who punch a clock and are on their feet all day in some of the toughest jobs out there," she said.

At the DNC, Joe Biden was praised as a President who brought jobs back to this country after his predecessor bungled his response to the pandemic. Trump's "infrastructure week" never happened on his watch, but Joe Biden brought it to fruition. President Joe Biden fought for everyday Americans, and he's not done. He promised to campaign hard for Kamala Harris. The torch is officially passed in one of the most amazingly selfless gestures we've ever witnessed in politics. Thank you, Joe.

The love for Biden was palatable: