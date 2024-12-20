Dr. Who Back For Christmas

Happy Christmas needs the doctor.
By John AmatoDecember 20, 2024

Stephen Moffat was excellent as a show-runner for the Dr. Who franchise and he returns to pen the latest Christmas Day special.

IO9

Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies might have pioneered modern Doctor Who holiday specials—Christmassy monsters, high spectacle, an occasional amount of Kylie Minogue—but it’s arguable that it was his successor, Steven Moffat, that really nailed the balancing act of what a good Doctor Who Christmas story should be.

Have a Merry Holiday and a Happy Christmas - and open thread away.

