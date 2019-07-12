Friday News Dump: R. Kelly Arrested For Child Porn, And Other News

R. Kelly was arrested and charged with federal sex trafficking, the US Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Illinois confirmed. The Grammy-winning songwriter already faces sexual assault charges at the state level. https://t.co/XBFEC1AMux
— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) July 12, 2019
Federal authorities have arrested and charged R. Kelly in a 13-count indictment alleging child pornography and obstruction of justice.
For decades, Kelly has been dogged by accusations over sexual contact with minors and child pornography allegations. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ufy4q5ZejI
— NPR (@NPR) July 12, 2019
BREAKING: New victims come forward as accused child sex trafficker asks to be released from jail https://t.co/O6LuUIEozp
— julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 11, 2019
This @helaineolen piece on Jeffrey Epstein is terrific: https://t.co/vqnMqt45ZI
— Sam Bagenstos (@sbagen) July 11, 2019
NEWS … ROBERT MUELLER’S testimony is likely to be delayed, and the two sides are talking about a longer appearance on Capitol Hill.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 12, 2019
NEWS - Mueller testimony likely to be delayed in return for longer appearance before House cmtes, per sources. Discussions underway
— John Bresnahan (@BresPolitico) July 12, 2019
Thirteen Democrats and six Republicans will not have the opportunity to question Mueller under the current plan https://t.co/KBarWaMGTC
— The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2019
James O'Keefe, who Trump personally congratulated at the White House, tried to frame the Washington Post on a Roy Moore story by having a fake accuser approach the Post. when the Post did actual journalism, O'Keefe refused to talk.https://t.co/AekTxEwqbM
— Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) July 11, 2019
4.7 Magnitude Earthqauke reported North of Seattle this morning. Several aftershocks also reported up to magnitude 4.4 #SeattleEarthquake pic.twitter.com/nNc6fBDg81
— Matt Jordan (@MattJordanKOBI) July 12, 2019
4.9 magnitude earthquake in Ridgecrest, CA this morning. The community is still recovering from the twin 6.4 and 7.1 earthquakes a week ago. LA felt some shaking too. #RidgecrestEarthquake #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vKhgMlz1ke
— Rodney Chai (@RodneyChaiWX) July 12, 2019
You invite a bunch of neonazis to the White House and suddenly there goes the whole neighborhood https://t.co/kZ7o7IIpk9 via @TPM
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 11, 2019
Good piece by josh marshall on GOPers shedding pretexts for minority rule and embracing it openly. https://t.co/pYbxdYIbDR via @TPM↓ Story continues below ↓
— Francis Wilkinson (@fdwilkinson) July 9, 2019
I don’t think this is going to play as well as Epstein thinks it will.... https://t.co/BPuFdJIrJf
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 12, 2019
2018 BBC report: Trump was like a "predator" toward teens at parties in ‘80s and ‘90s https://t.co/dGEc4uFbIy
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) July 12, 2019
From @DLeonhardt’s newsletter today: President Trump wasn’t able to repeal Obamacare in Congress. So he’s now hoping that activist judges are willing to legislate through the courts and declare the health care law unconstitutional. https://t.co/F4w4auTcWY
— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) July 12, 2019
Full Steam Ahead! Why Trump’s Census Cave Isn’t A Cave At All https://t.co/XUgsJZJyO9 via @TPM
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 12, 2019
Just because you're not paying attention, doesn't mean nothing's happening. This is what happened TODAY:https://t.co/WOQZ7fjuEg
— Pitbull in a pug's body (@lmsympson) July 12, 2019
Federal deficit jumps to $747B, likely to exceed $1T by September https://t.co/WR0RFM6V1A
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 11, 2019
Good reporting here on a very bad situation in the House majority. I had not fully appreciated just how hurtful AOC's aide has been to veteran African-American Reps who've long fought for civil rights. He should apologize. https://t.co/OuIocFySzf
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) July 12, 2019
Elizabeth Warren wants to force companies to warn investors about their risks from climate change https://t.co/wbbWpV2sQz
— Xeni Jardin (@xeni) July 11, 2019
An ‘EpiPen’ for spinal cord injuries https://t.co/qnk8YLydVH
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 11, 2019
People Tell Us How QAnon Destroyed Their Relationships https://t.co/d7TVlxJSd6 via @vicecanada
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 11, 2019
And finally: BFFs! A dog and a duck!
Dog and Duck are Best of Friend 🐕🦢 pic.twitter.com/4hZZMwbuZC
— Arda (@ItsArdaBAG) November 8, 2018