Mueller Files Manafort Sentencing Memo Today, And Other News

Mueller could tell all in last major court filing in Paul Manafort's case https://t.co/FsUHH80UkA pic.twitter.com/4AepBK5WDy
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 22, 2019
Analysis: Today’s Mueller Memo on Manafort Crimes May Prove Collusion https://t.co/Q4AlGm5ouL pic.twitter.com/ARKRsDHW0y
— PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 22, 2019
N.C. board declares a new election in contested House race after the GOP candidate admitted misspeaking under oath https://t.co/MrVAgripxw
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 21, 2019
The idea “that we don’t have control over our borders” is “not true by any reasonable metric," said Greg Sargent. https://t.co/ptPt36fWvK via @HuffPost
— Progressive Push (@progressivepush) February 22, 2019
Oh!! This is BIG. Not least because earlier this month Wired & LaStampa reported on secret meetings between Lega Nord's coalition partner, Italy's Five Star movement & @nigel_farage & @lizbilney of LeaveEU on how to run a web-based "democracy movement" https://t.co/jxWjxjRqxQ
— Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) February 22, 2019
This was serious professional misconduct in federal office. Secretary Acosta should resign.
Judge: DOJ violated law by not conferring with victims of Jeffrey Epstein @CNN https://t.co/XbePB6SJq2
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) February 22, 2019
The year after the non-prosecution agreement with Epstein was signed, Acosta's US Attorney's office repeatedly misled victims and their attorneys to conceal the existence of the agreement. pic.twitter.com/DbvFK1msms
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 22, 2019
🚨 The illegal deal #Acosta made with pedophile rapist/sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein also guaranteed Trump and other Epstein “party guests” would not face prosecution. Acosta then accepted a position in Trump’s cabinet. #Corruption #AcostaResign https://t.co/aRCrNp6jEy
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) February 22, 2019
All eyes are on the central US this weekend. After days of rain, the south braces for a direct hit of severe weather that could topple trees and produce tornadoes. In the Midwest, blizzard conditions are possible. We will be answering your questions tonight on #WUTV. pic.twitter.com/sdqwJtVaS2
— Weather Underground (@wunderground) February 21, 2019
Income inequality is rising so fast government data can’t keep up https://t.co/emS81b2FJr
— Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) February 22, 2019
Counting down the days until we’re all working for Hilde https://t.co/PxrNyJiYEb
— Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) February 22, 2019
And, this thread from August 2017, the point being, there were folks at DOJ who understood domestic terrorism is a serious threat that should be a priority. That it doesn't fit this President's ideology doesn't make it any less a danger to Americans. https://t.co/agwGEf07L8
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 21, 2019
'We are talking about human beings,' judge tells Trump admin. lawyers about migrant families - NBC News @Ireland0828 @docrocktex26 @rick00979 https://t.co/uXk2ehXYoM
— who?, what? (@pannlewis44) February 22, 2019
A guest on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show said African Americans “need to move on from” slavery. https://t.co/cfk7kXgvwx
— HuffPost (@HuffPost) February 22, 2019
New Jersey Senate passes bill that would keep Trump off 2020 ballot unless he releases tax returns https://t.co/DjI8p5D38i pic.twitter.com/Hkltzp1VSU
— The Hill (@thehill) February 22, 2019
“The bottom line is 1639 includes nothing for a sheriff to enforce.” Washington state: at least 20 county - NRA? sheriffs refuse to enforce new gun laws https://t.co/ipBiYWtbXw
— Progressive Push (@progressivepush) February 22, 2019
Kushner leaves on a seven-day, six-country trip to the Middle East this weekend to present pieces of the peace plan. It includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, where he will meet with MBS. A little look at where Jivanka stands two years in: https://t.co/jCsSZOyM3i
— Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) February 21, 2019
“Partial” Medicaid Expansions Could Limit States’ Spending But Cover Fewer People at a Higher Federal Cost Compared to Traditional ACA Expansions https://t.co/JUV4frGIST
— Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) February 22, 2019
Ireland’s president @PresidentIRL: “The library of life that has evolved over billions of years is being destroyed, poisoned, polluted, invaded, fragmented, plundered, drained and burned, If we were coal miners we’d be up to our waists in dead canaries." https://t.co/KbTt2uX5rS
— Extinction Rebellion Norway (@ExtinctionR_NO) February 22, 2019
“And so it has come to this: Europeans now see themselves as stewards of a vision of American leadership in the world that America’s leader no longer subscribes to.” https://t.co/N4T72lsv3u
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 22, 2019
