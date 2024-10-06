TDS Has Thoughts And Prayers For Fox After Blockbuster Jobs Report

The Daily Show felt the pain of the three Fox & Friends hosts as they had to deal with the "tragedy" of stunningly strong economic news under the Biden/Harris administration.

Cohost Ainsley Earhardt could not have sounded less enthusiastic when she announced that the September jobs report shows the U.S. added 254,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate fell to 4.1%. NPR noted, but Earhardt did not, that economists had expected only about 150,000 new jobs.

Rather than point out what great news that is for the country, Earhardt signaled that this could be bad news for Fox's favorite felon, p***y grabber and presidential candidate. “With the election 32 days away and the economy remains the top issue,” Earhardt continued. Give this woman a tissue!!!

Cohost Brian Kilmeade sounded almost gloomy as he chimed in. “Wow, it’s pretty amazing,” he said flatly. “So, it’s really good numbers, very good numbers. You know they’ll be talking about that.” By “they,” he meant the Kamala Harris campaign.

And you know Fox won’t be talking much about that, except to downplay the good news as much as they can. Cohost Lawrence Jones did his part for the cause: “I just hope these are the actual numbers, and they're not adjusted,” he said. He obviously meant the opposite.

“Yeah, the adjustment usually comes later,” Earhardt helpfully added.

“If it is [actual numbers], then it’s a good win for the country,” Jones said indifferently.

Then, after poor Ainsley was forced to also note the good unemployment news and that the dockworkers strike was over, Kilmeade helped cheer up MAGA world by reminding that there are still six states “slammed by Helene, so that will affect it.”

Then it was time to change the subject and toss to cohost Steve Doocy at a diner.

No need to be sad, Foxies, The Daily Show is there for you!