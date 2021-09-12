Politics
On 9/11, Giuliani Promises He Was Never With Prince Andrew Or A Young Girl

This is completely normal, and not at all the ranting of a drunk, has-been traitor to the United States.
By John Amato
It's bad enough that Rudy Giuliani, Traitor Trump's notorious lawyer, regularly used the tragedy of September 11 to bolster his career. On the 20th anniversary of that tragedy, he outdid himself during his annual remembrance dinner on Saturday evening.

In a deranged speech, Giuliani appeared thoroughly inebriated, attacking US military generals and pretending Trump wasn't the one who made a peace deal with the Taliban.

It got weirder when Rudy tried to glorify himself, doing an absurd Queen Elizabeth impression of her praising him. "You did a wonderful job on September 11," he said, mimicking the Queen. "You can be an honorary knight..."

Entering the realm of the truly bizarre, Giuliani then turned his attention to Prince Andrew, who was linked to Jeffrey Epstein's underage girls sex trafficking and statutory rape crimes.

Rudy said, "I know Prince Andrew is very questionable now. I never went out with him — ever! Never had a drink with him. Never was with a woman or young girl with him!"

Huh? Why would he even mention this during a speech honoring the memory of September 11? DID Rudy entertain underage girls with these pedo creeps?

Being drunk is not a crime, but when a man who helped incite an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol acts like this, he gets to face the resulting scrutiny.

