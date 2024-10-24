Daily Show: No Matter How Low Trump Goes, Fox Will Defend It

Michael Kosta asked of Brian Kilmeade, "Did you just 'whatever' the Holocaust?"
By Susie MadrakOctober 24, 2024

Michael Kosta went after Fox & Friends' Brian Kilmeade on his defense of Trump's Hitler admiration.

“This is pretty indefensible stuff. And when Trump does something truly indefensible, you can always count on Fox News to defend it,” he said.

Kosta showed the clip in which Kilmeade said, “It’s your job to do what the president wants. And I could absolutely see him go, ‘You know what, it would be great to have German generals that actually do what we ask them to do,’ knowing that — maybe not fully being cognizant of the third rail of German generals were Nazis, whatever.”

Kosta then needled Kilmeade, “Okay, okay. Did you just ‘whatever’ the Holocaust?”

Why, yes he did.

