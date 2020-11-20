Anti-mask Karen Gets Herself Arrested At Costco

Police removed a woman from Costco Tuesday after she reportedly caused a disturbance over not wearing a mask, according to the Eureka Police Department.

According to KRCR, the woman "strong-armed" a cell phone from an employee who presumably was calling the cops, but someone else had called them too so when they came the woman was "detained" but not really arrested as she'd given the phone back by that time. She'll probably end up with a fine though for failing to comply with public health orders in California.

The video went viral after being posted to Reddit under "PublicFreakout".

Source: The Daily Dot

Yet another Karen was filmed going on an anti-mask tirade in Costco. but unlike her predecessors, she did not evade the police. A video that captured the woman’s tirade and subsequent arrest was posted to the popular subreddit “PublicFreakout.” In the video, which reportedly took place in Eureka, Northern California, two people can be heard in the background telling the woman, “No mask, no service! Get your a** out!” The woman then tries to make a case for herself, as an anti-masker. “There’s no reason why I shouldn’t be able to shop without a mask on,” she says. The person recording her gives her a reason. “I wonder, stupid. Because they don’t wear their masks,” they say from behind the camera. “Haven’t you heard about the virus?” The woman continues to shout at the person recording. “The masks don’t work! This has going been on for almost a year now! If they work so well, why are people still getting sick? Can you answer that question?” The video then cuts to the anti-masker being escorted out of the building by police in handcuffs.