Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Anti-mask Karen Gets Herself Arrested At Costco

Police removed a woman from Costco Tuesday after she reportedly caused a disturbance over not wearing a mask, according to the Eureka Police Department.
By Ed Scarce
14 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Police removed a woman from Costco Tuesday after she reportedly caused a disturbance over not wearing a mask, according to the Eureka Police Department.

According to KRCR, the woman "strong-armed" a cell phone from an employee who presumably was calling the cops, but someone else had called them too so when they came the woman was "detained" but not really arrested as she'd given the phone back by that time. She'll probably end up with a fine though for failing to comply with public health orders in California.

The video went viral after being posted to Reddit under "PublicFreakout".

Source: The Daily Dot

Yet another Karen was filmed going on an anti-mask tirade in Costco. but unlike her predecessors, she did not evade the police.

A video that captured the woman’s tirade and subsequent arrest was posted to the popular subreddit “PublicFreakout.”

In the video, which reportedly took place in Eureka, Northern California, two people can be heard in the background telling the woman, “No mask, no service! Get your a** out!”

The woman then tries to make a case for herself, as an anti-masker. “There’s no reason why I shouldn’t be able to shop without a mask on,” she says.

The person recording her gives her a reason.

“I wonder, stupid. Because they don’t wear their masks,” they say from behind the camera. “Haven’t you heard about the virus?”

The woman continues to shout at the person recording. “The masks don’t work! This has going been on for almost a year now! If they work so well, why are people still getting sick? Can you answer that question?”

The video then cuts to the anti-masker being escorted out of the building by police in handcuffs.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.
Please note: The migration is expected to take a few days. During this time older comments may not appear.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team