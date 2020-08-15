Smoke Shop Aunt Karen Gets Refused Service

Some pure comedy gold. This is how you deal with these mask-denying miscreants. Pure pwnage.
Karen: There's no law.
Cashier: Ma'am, there's a sign that says 'Mask Required.'
Karen: (shaking her head) There's no law.
Cashier: Why are you making me ---
Karen: There's no law.
Cashier: I don't care if there's no law.
Karen: (showing some bullshit paper) You cannot require me to wear a mask.
Cashier: You know that's all bullshit, right? I have a lady that comes in here with an oxygen tank and she still wears a face mask.
Karen: (confused) Read this.
Cashier: I don't care what that says.
Karen: Are you gonna serve me or not?
Cashier: Nope. (nice popping sound)
Karen: (Angrily folds her bullshit paper.)
Cashier: Keep shaking.
Karen: You are an asshole!
Cashier: I sure am!... I am what I eat!
Karen: Asshole!
Cashier: (Ric Flair-like) Whoo!
- "You are an asshole"
- "I sure am, I am what I eat!" ? pic.twitter.com/WlNgsjCNRv
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 15, 2020