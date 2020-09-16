Florida Anti-Maskers Invade A Target Store To ‘We’re Not Going To Take It Any More!’

To no one's surprise they were decked out in full MAGA regalia. Dee Snider of Twisted Sister was not amused to find out these "selfish assholes" were using his band's song either.
Source: Towle Road
A coven of grinning covidiots were caught on camera storming a Target store in Florida, jumping in the aisles and screaming, “Take off your mask! We’re not going to take it any more!”
One shopper who can be heard in the clip, which was shared to Twitter, put it well: “F**king idiots.”
Florida Anti-Maskers invade a Target. They think it’s funny...pic.twitter.com/HpOf1xZTiu
— Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) September 16, 2020
No...these selfish assholes do not have my permission or blessing to use my song for their moronic cause. #cuttheshit https://t.co/LPDAjSszbf
— Dee Snider?? (@deesnider) September 16, 2020