Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Florida Anti-Maskers Invade A Target Store To ‘We’re Not Going To Take It Any More!’

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister called them "selfish assholes."
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

To no one's surprise they were decked out in full MAGA regalia. Dee Snider of Twisted Sister was not amused to find out these "selfish assholes" were using his band's song either.

Source: Towle Road

A coven of grinning covidiots were caught on camera storming a Target store in Florida, jumping in the aisles and screaming, “Take off your mask! We’re not going to take it any more!”

One shopper who can be heard in the clip, which was shared to Twitter, put it well: “F**king idiots.”

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.