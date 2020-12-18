WATCH As Anti-Maskers Invade A Target Store, Shouting 'Freedom!'

Yesterday, the United States set yet another record for cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations, and deaths. But that didn't stop this bunch of selfish dumbasses protesting against wearing a face mask. If you look closely, you'll see a sign "Masks=666", the so-called number of the beast from the Bible. The video is captioned, 'Is this real life?' Afraid so, sports fans.
Source: Raw Story
Anti-face mask activists were caught on camera storming a Target in Phoenix, Arizona this week, with one person holding a sign claiming that masks are part of a Satanic plot.
Videos of the anti-maskers’ demonstration show them marching through the Target located at Phoenix’s Christown Spectrum Mall while chanting, “Freedom!”
This is like marching through a McDonalds with dirty bare feet and then spitting in the fries, filming yourself as you go and declaring it an act of patriotism. https://t.co/1SeKJ2ZsgU
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 18, 2020