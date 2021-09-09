'Coughing Karen' Gets Canned Due To Online Sleuths

Yet another maskhole finds out the hard way that actions do have consequences. Good luck finding another job at any reputable company with this blasted all over social media.

Janene ought not to feel too bad though. A maskhole (Debra Jo Hunter) in Jacksonville, FL recently got 30 days in jail for the same thing.

Source: Phoenix New Times

A viral video of a woman deliberately coughing on masked shoppers at a Nebraska grocery store while laughing and calling them “sheep” has a perhaps-not-altogether-surprising local angle: the woman appears to be from Scottsdale. It took amateur sleuths just a few days to identify the woman as Janene Hoskovec — a longtime Scottsdale resident, at least according to her social media. In the video, which was first posted Sunday on Reddit, Hoskovec approaches a mother and daughter in the produce section of a Super Saver. The two were wearing masks (Lincoln, Nebraska, where the store is located, has a citywide mask mandate in place). She follows them, heckling them about their masks and coughing dramatically.

And how did the online sleuths identify her so quickly?

The video also caught the attention of two online activists that have made a habit of identifying right-wingers in such videos: Danesh, known by his handle “thatdaneshguy,” and the TikTok user “Guilt.” The two spent hours sifting through profiles and activity in Nebraska-based anti-mask groups on Facebook. Eventually, they stumbled on Hoskovec’s profile, then linked her to Arizona. “It was definitely on the easier end of people we’ve found,” Guilt told New Times.

Alerting her employer, SAP, a German software company with an office in Scottsdale, it didn't take them long to part ways with Janene Hoskovec.

We have reviewed the incident and can confirm that the individual in question no longer works for SAP. — SAP (@SAP) September 9, 2021

Danesh, who does this sort of thing as a hobby, goes into the process of double-checking to confirm her identity.