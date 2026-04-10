Trump's Great Unraveling: Grandpa Attacks Every Critic

If you look at Truth Social, it appears Trump spends more time sending off insane, profane, bombastic, disjointed, and conspiracy-laden posts than he does playing golf.

The time and energy Demented Donald wastes responding to every person and alliance, whether they were in the MAGA cult (Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, Candice Owens, Megyn Kelly, etc.), the Pope, NATO, Republicans in Congress, former Republicans, Democrats, and everyone else that dares to criticize him.

His latest screed went out against the usually friendly WSJ Editorial Board.

Trump: “Actually, it is a Victory, and there's nothing ‘premature’ about it!” — Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 2026-04-09T21:29:58.725Z

CNN's Abby Phillip posted a great compilation of Trump praising and then denigrating his former MAGA influencers who got him elected.

PHILLIP: Donald Trump's frustration appears to be boiling over tonight. He's lashing out at everyone from Iran to his MAGA critics here at home. Trump is unloading on Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones, all of whom have criticized him and the war, calling them low IQ and stupid nut jobs and troublemakers. Trump is claiming that their views are the opposite of MAGA, or I wouldn't have won the presidential election in a landslide. (cue video clips of MAGA critics of those mentioned above)

Trump loved them and called them stars when he was running for the Oval Office. Today, they are all low IQ, stupid nut jobs, losers, and troublemakers.

This is not normal behavior for a president during calm times.

This is not normal behavior for a president during elections.

This is abnormal behavior by the president during a war he chose to create.

This is Joseph Stalin's paranoia.

I fear things are going to get a lot worse.

I hope I'm wrong.