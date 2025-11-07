WSJ: Trump Really Was On The Ballot

The Wall Street Journal editorial board skewered Donald Trump's claim that the reason why the Republicans got pounded in Tuesday's elections was because he wasn't on the ballot.

The day after the election, Trump said this to the press:

TRUMP: I think you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor, negative for the Republicans. And that was a big factor. And they say that I wasn't on the ballot was the biggest factor. But I don't know about that. I was honored that they said that

A win would've been nice for the Democratic Party, but their victory turned into a Democratic tsunami due to Donald Trump's unpopularity and their egregious shutdown of the government.

President Trump on Wednesday blamed Tuesday’s Republican election defeats on the government shutdown and the fact that he wasn’t on the ballot. If he really believes this, the GOP is heading for bigger problems in 2026. Mr. Trump was on the ballot—not literally, but nonetheless as the main motivating force behind a dominating Democratic turnout. Winning Democratic candidates for Governor in New Jersey and Virginia linked their opponents to Mr. Trump, driving Democratic voters to the polls and erasing the GOP gains in 2024 among Hispanics, black men, and independents. The result was a much bigger Democratic triumph than polls predicted. In Virginia, Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger won by nearly 15 points, the biggest Democratic rout in years. The GOP nominee, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, wasn’t a disciplined campaigner, but anyone would have drowned in Tuesday’s wave.

Chris Hayes nailed it: Every single county in Virginia swung toward Democrats—yes, even the rural ones. This wasn’t a normal election. It was a RECKONING. Voters chose sanity over chaos, progress over decline. 🌊 🌊 🌊 #BlueWave — DemCast USA (@demcast.com) 2025-11-05T22:54:29.822039556Z

It wasn't a blue wave; it was a blue tsunami. Outside of crushing all polling with the New Jersey and Virginia governors, Democrats won massive victories in Georgia, Mississippi, Virginia's state House of Delegates, and in Pennsylvania's Supreme Court.

Demented Donald has never taken responsibility for anything negative that comes his way. His usual defense is to blame either Obama or Biden for his failings. Or claim there are witch hunts and hoaxes against him. Not to mention his obsession with imaginary "voter fraud."

But on November 4th, the country spat that back in Trump's face.