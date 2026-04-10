Sen. Rick Scott Projectile Vomits All Over History To Sh*t On NATO

Classic Rick Scott. Nothing says "nuanced foreign policy" like reducing the entire Allied success in WWII to "we saved Europe's butts" and then using it as a guilt-trip cudgel because some NATO allies aren't cheering hard enough for U.S. actions in Iran. It's the geopolitical equivalent of that uncle at Thanksgiving who reminds you he paid for your college every time you disagree with him about anything. "We bailed you out in '45, so shut up and back our play in 2026, or else NATO gets the boot!"

Scott lined up behind Trump and some in this party like an obedient seal to shit all over NATO on Fox Business, and it got really stupid.

"Well, first off, I mean, Europe would all be speaking German if it wasn't for the American service members," he insisted. "And what we did to save their butts in the Second World War, for them to not support what we're doing in Iran, to make them safer and Americans safer, is just foolish."

"So NATO is going to have to change," he added. "It doesn't make any sense, them not supporting what we're doing over in Iran, not letting us use military bases."

Oh, shut the fuck up already. Firstly, German is the most widely spoken native language in the European Union. And his history is selective.

America played a massive, heroic role in defeating Nazi Germany—no argument there—but it wasn't exactly a solo mission. The Soviets lost something like 20-27 million people grinding down the Wehrmacht on the Eastern Front. Britain stood alone for years. Polish codebreakers, French resistance, Canadian troops at Normandy, etc. D-Day was crucial, but it wasn't the U.S. single-handedly Superman-punching Hitler in his stupid face while Europe sat on the sidelines eating fancy croissants.

Turning that into "you owe us eternal blank-check support or you're ungrateful cowards" is peak neocon fanfic mixed with mob-boss energy. And tying it straight to "NATO is gonna have to change" because Europe isn't lockstep on Iran? Bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it works out better than "hope for the best, and we'll see what happens" on the same topic. Rick's out here beating up on our alliances, akin to a protection racket, and history like an attendance medal he can wave around whenever it’s convenient. Never change, Senator. The material practically writes itself.

It's as if the GOP passed this easily debunkable talking point around as if we've never read a history book before. Meanwhile, American consumers are already paying a fuckton of money for Trump's chosen war. Did you gas up your car lately? Holy fuckballs!