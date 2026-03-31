Sen. Rick Scott Congratulates Trump For Raising Prices On Food And Energy

Wasn't Trump supposed to lower prices?
Sen. Rick Scott Congratulates Trump For Raising Prices On Food And Energy
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMarch 31, 2026

Florida Sen. Rock Scott congratulated Trump for raising the costs of goods and services in the country because he believes Iran posed a greater threat to American lives than the skyrocketing costs of healthcare, food, and gas.

Trump campaigned on lowering inflationary costs of food and energy on day one and never ever mentioned Iran or their nuclear capability as an issue. Demented Donald pledged to the MAGA cult he woulds start no new wars.

MAGA Queen Maria B seems a bit worried about the upcoming midterms.

Let's remember, "Rick Scott's Columbia/HCA, was fined for massive fraud. In the early 2000s, the company pleaded guilty to 14 felonies and agreed to pay more than $1.7 billion in criminal fines, civil penalties, and damages, marking the largest healthcare fraud settlement in U.S. history at the time."

BARTIROMO: Senator, what are you going to do about this?

I mean, do you expect this is going to be over in the next couple of weeks and enough time so that people are not feeling this pain of higher prices going into the midterms?

SCOTT: Well, number one, I grew up in a poor family, so I know this impact on gas and food prices, all that is really impacting people and my heart goes out to them.

But the president is doing the right thing. It's better to make sure we are not going to be destroyed by a nuclear weapon or ballistic missiles.

He made a tough decision, which was the right decision, and he will do everything he can to make sure this ends quickly.

So I'm appreciative of what the president's done and I'd like gold prices to come down, but I want to be safe first.

Absolutely.

He's eliminating a would-be nuclear terrorist.

Does Rick Scott actually have a heart? He is worth between $250-700 million, so his thoughts and prayers for the working class are hollow talking points.

Iran did not have nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles to attack the US, nor anyone else, and they wouldn't have them for many years, if ever, if they continued unimpeded.

Trump's focus was supposed to be on battling inflation and creating jobs. He's failed miserably on every issue.

Trump has betrayed the American people. By supporting the many lies Trump has told to justify his attack on Iran, Rick Scott has betrayed them, too.

Rick Scott: "I know gas and food prices are really impacting people and my heart goes out to them, but the president is doing the right thing. It's better to make sure we are not gonna be destroyed by a nuclear weapon of ballistic missiles."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-03-30T16:31:36.501Z

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