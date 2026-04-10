Malcolm In The Middle Is Back

Hulu has rebooted the series after over twenty years.
By John AmatoApril 10, 2026

Who didn't love the wacky and zany family sitcom, Malcolm in the Middle?

I rewatched it during COVID, and it's still hysterical.

And who knew Brian Cranston could be an off-the-wall, funnyman in one series, and a brilliant chemist and murderous crystal meth drug dealer in another?

The entire cast was perfectly cast. A shout-out goes to the late, great Cloris Leachman, who won an Emmy as Grandma Ida.

The Hollywood Reporter reports, "Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek and Justin Berfield reunite after two decades for Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, a four-episode revival of Linwood Boomer’s seven-season sitcom, which ran from 2000 to 2006.

The four-part series has added a few new cast members, while almost the entire original cast has been brought back.

People has the info and who is new.

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