Wounded Soldier Calls Kuwait Deaths ‘Absolutely’ Preventable

A soldier wounded in the Iranian attack on a unit in Kuwait last month did not explicitly say Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is a lying threat to troops’ lives, but that was the obvious message conveyed.

CBS Evening News host Tony Dokoupil summarized the soldier’s allegations as saying, “their unit was unprepared to defend itself.” But the allegations were much more damning than that.

After describing the horrific attack as “something like what you see in the movies,” the soldier, whose face and voice were concealed, said his unit’s leadership moved them “closer to Iran, to a deeply unsafe area that was a known target.”

Asked why the soldiers were told they needed to be there, the soldier replied, “I don't think there was a good reason ever articulated.”

He said the six American deaths that resulted from the attack were “absolutely” preventable.

The soldier also called BS (politely) on Hegseth’s claim that the Iranian attack drone was “a squirter” that got through the Army’s “fortified” air defenses.”

“There were no fortifications. None,” the soldier said.

A separate CBS News article provided new details that seemed to confirm the soldier’s allegations. CBS said it had spoken to “several dozen members” of the unit. “The soldiers told CBS News they had questions about why they remained well within range of Iran's missiles and drones." They also told of having been told to take cover, then being given the "all-clear" before the lethal attack.

One soldier said there was intelligence showing the post on a list of potential Iranian targets." Their outpost was described as dangerously vulnerable to Iranian drone attacks. It’s not clear how many soldiers were actually quoted in the article. Still, you can bet that if any allegations had been disputed, the MAGA-pilled network would have reported that.