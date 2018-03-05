White House Freezes CNN Out Of White House Briefing Questions

Here's a marker of authoritarian regimes: They do not respect the free press, and instead acknowledge only those outlets friendly to their autocratic leadership.

And here we see it in action, thanks to Donald Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

This is the third White House briefing in a row where Jim Acosta has been frozen out of questioning during the White House briefings, which are getting more and more brief by the day.

As Sarah Huckabee Sanders shut down the whole briefing after the Nunberg nonsense, CNN's Jim Acosta shouted out a question: "Sarah, this is the third briefing you have not taken a question from CNN. Do you expect the justice department to enforce all subpoenas, Sarah?"

As you might have predicted, Huckabee Sanders turned on her heel and left without answering him.

This isn't the first time the White House has singled out Jim Acosta for special treatment. Here's a moment from December where she threatened to lock him out of pool sprays if he didn't stop asking questions.

UPDATE: Huckabee Sanders thought she'd troll Acosta, but it flopped.

Courage isn’t taking “a question from CNN,” Jim. Courage is combat veterans Sgt. Peck and Staff Sgt. Dwyer - the two heroes at the briefing. #itsnotaboutyou https://t.co/kp5rYrtMpt — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 5, 2018

It’s about being accountable to the American people. With all due respect Sgt. Peck and Staff Sgt. Dwyer have nothing to do with anything but obfuscation Sarah. — Zack (@kodkod87) March 5, 2018

Way to use combat vets as cover for dodging questions. Something that used to be beneath a Press Secretary. — Logan Murphy (@LoganMurphy1) March 5, 2018