Before Sean Spicer Was Signed For DWTS, He Was A Paid Liar

Earlier today the new cast members for Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars were announced. It was a typical blend of models (Christie Brinkley), reality tv stars (Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette), sitcom stars (Kate Flannery, Meredith from The Office), athletes (Ray Lewis, NFL and Lamar Odom, NBA) and former White House paid lying sycophant (Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary).

Wait. Sean Spicer? Of "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period" lie? Why yes, it is him.

Tom Bergeron, one of the hosts of DWTS, had thoughts as well:

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

Ari Melber gave us a nice walk down memory lane of the miserable beginning to Sean Spicer's fame and what he had to do (sell his soul) to get enough name recognition to end up on DWTS.

Donald Trump's former Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, is trying to step back into the spotlight. He is known for defending Trump's conspiracy theories. (CLIP) Wow, some of those words don't mean what you thought they did. Since that performance, he has kept a pretty low profile, gone on FOX News a couple times, now he's gone for an early castoff on Trump's reality post to the cast of Dancing With the Stars. You should note. He did turn down the same offer two years ago saying he would be "too busy". You know, Sean Spicer did a lot of different things with words here on The Beat... we will just tell you, there are no words.

No words is exactly right.