Rest Easy Everyone! Former Trump Spokesliar Says Comments Disparaging Troops Never Happened!

Tokyo Rose, a.k.a. "Take one for the team" Huckabee Sanders tells us the incident where Trump disparaged the troops and called them "losers" and "suckers" never happened.
The Atlantic story on @realDonaldTrump is total BS. I was actually there and one of the people part of the discussion - this never happened. I have sat in the room when our President called family members after their sons were killed in action and it was heart-wrenching...
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 4, 2020
These were some of the moments I witnessed the President show his heart and demonstrate how much he respects the selfless and courageous men and women of our military. I am disgusted by this false attack.
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 4, 2020
Twitter had thoughts:
You’re a well documented pathological liar.
Have a seat.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) September 4, 2020
Well, your reputation for honesty certainly speaks for itself https://t.co/7f2UV8wArF
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 4, 2020
Just...Give...It...Uphttps://t.co/KwskyPCSvQ
— Anne McCarthy (@AM_McCarthy) September 4, 2020
There's a 🍄rump tweet for every occasion. pic.twitter.com/AI3hmfOnyC
— She_Persisted (@Impeach_Cheeto) September 4, 2020
We tell lies when we are afraid... afraid of what we don't know, afraid of what others will think, afraid of what will be found out about us. But every time we tell a lie, the thing that we fear grows stronger.
Tad Williamshttps://t.co/VWciH2RNHB
— Essence of Lursa is Voting for Joe Biden🐾☂️🦎🌊 (@KapeciaResists) September 4, 2020
Your whole brand is about being a liar
He's stolen their money
Used them as props
Lied to them
Picked fights with gold star families
Insulted a POW
Put it in a prenup
No action on russia targeting our troops
This is EXACTLY who he is and has always been #TrumpHatesTheMilitary pic.twitter.com/ts3lZRyWCS
— LC 🌊 🆘 (@AZDem_w_Dogs) September 4, 2020
#TrumpHatesOurMilitary and he has proven it time and again. No patriot supports a Commander-In-Chief who doesn’t respect service and worse, calls them losers while cowing to our enemies.#VeteransAgainstTrump
pic.twitter.com/VxwhSwEh9T
— AJ (@smartlyjoan) September 4, 2020
HAVE YOU HEARD *THAT* "FROM COUNTLESS SOURCES" TOO?https://t.co/J3TdJ7mSIN
— A. Healy (@AHealy14) September 4, 2020
Yeah he has such a great history pic.twitter.com/gseLjoIaTQ
— Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) September 4, 2020
Hah! You think that YOU have any credibility? You've got a lying rap sheet almost as long as Kellyanne Conway. Jim Mattis tried to hold it together, give Trump as much runway as possible to "turn the tide." But he didn't. Trump has made matters WORSE. But you can't see it: pic.twitter.com/6Zh4ueO4tN
— 🌐 Agent K ➖🕵️♂️ 🔎 👁️ 💬 📡 ⏱️ 🎯 ⚖️ ➖ 🌊 (@gary_kline) September 4, 2020
— Travis Bone (@TheRealTBone) September 4, 2020