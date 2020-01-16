Politics
Why Kellyanne Conway Is Trending On Twitter

It's not shocking that she lied, it's shocking that she's all of a sudden so bad at it.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Kellyanne Conway is a liar, but you knew that.

And here she lies and filibusters and gaslights as she usually does on a non-Fox outlet.

In particular, she says several times she does not know Lev Parnas, which took Twitter mere seconds to disprove.

Whoops.

Chris Cuomo, there is no reason to have Kellyanne Conway on your show.

And if you do, there is no reason for you to pretend she isn't a liar.

CHRIS CUOMO: I don't think you're a liar. I think you spin away from questions, and do it very well.

She does BOTH, Chris.

CUOMO: ...I’ve never heard anybody hiding an alibi. If I had somebody, if you had somebody who cleared you of a charge, you would bring them up. Why? That’s in the interest of justice and it’s in your personal interest.”

CONWAY: Christopher, you invited me on the show tonight and there’s got to be a question lurking in there. First of all, it is not the deep past. The House rushed through the impeachment process, they didn’t do their job fully and completely. And then they sat on the—

CUOMO: They weren’t allowed because you hid witnesses and documents and even this information from Parnas.
They had to wait for federal prosecutors under the jurisdiction of this president’s DOJ to release Parnas to give it.

CONWAY: The Democrats wanted to get rid of Donald Trump. [minutes more of lying about the election of 2016 and changing the subject]

Kellyanne's lost her mojo. It shows.

