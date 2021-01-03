Lordy There Are Tapes...Of Trump Pressuring The GA SOS To Overturn The Election

The Washington Post released an absolutely bombshell recording of a conversation between Donald Trump and the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. In the recording Trump continues to push his allegation of election fraud, pressures Raffensperger to somehow find 11k votes, AND implies it would be criminal for the Georgia Secretary of State NOT to help Trump overturn the election.

I know peeps are busy but you need to play the recording. It’s wild. Trump threatens and berates Raffensperger. https://t.co/uujKDbtmcx — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) January 3, 2021

Does anyone believe this audio recording is the first time Trump committed a criminal act in office? — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) January 3, 2021

In 1974, hearing recordings of Nixon's corruption changed some Republicans' attitudes and altered the course of history.



In 2021, will hearing a recording of Trump's corruption give any Republicans pause? I suspect we know the answer. https://t.co/Sy8FJ8LkKt — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) January 3, 2021

The “perfect phone call” @washingtonpost got a recording of between Trump and the Secretary of State in Georgia is ONLY ONE such call we KNOW about. Who else has the desperate monster been putting the screws to? — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 3, 2021

gonna be lots of republican senators who haven't heard the recording over the next few days — 🦛 Peter Koltak 🦛 (@PeterKoltak) January 3, 2021

The fear you hear in Trump’s voice in that recording — the utter desperation — reminded me of this thread I wrote. He has never faced a situation so far beyond his control. We are going to be in Threat Level Cray for the next three weeks https://t.co/KvN0Gq5ReS — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 3, 2021

There has to be a full fed’l investigation & accountability. Truth matters: @wapo has a recording of the conversation where “Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act & threatened him with vague criminal consequences” https://t.co/wLcywq3Yu0 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 3, 2021

This recording shows the president demanding state officials effectively commit election fraud to find a way to recalculate the vote in a way that gives him a win, and threatening them with criminal charges if they refuse.



I’m so sick of this shit. https://t.co/ntMNOpMvWG — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 3, 2021

The audio is VERY clear from one party - Raffensperger. It sounds like it came from their side, which was a good idea since we know Trump is known for lying about everything. He would surely have tweeted about how Raffensperger totally agreed with him. Now we have evidence to the contrary.

This is the Ukraine call 2.0.

How many other calls like this has Trump made? Dozens, I am sure. But are there other recordings?