Lordy There Are Tapes...Of Trump Pressuring The GA SOS To Overturn The Election

The Washington Post released an absolutely bombshell recording of a conversation between Donald Trump and the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. In the recording Trump continues to push his allegation of election fraud, pressures Raffensperger to somehow find 11k votes, AND implies it would be criminal for the Georgia Secretary of State NOT to help Trump overturn the election.
Twitter EXPLODED.
The audio is VERY clear from one party - Raffensperger. It sounds like it came from their side, which was a good idea since we know Trump is known for lying about everything. He would surely have tweeted about how Raffensperger totally agreed with him. Now we have evidence to the contrary.
This is the Ukraine call 2.0.
How many other calls like this has Trump made? Dozens, I am sure. But are there other recordings?