Chris LaCivita's Revenge Against Corey Lewandowski Starts Now

Backstage at DONALD TRUMP’s watch party Tuesday night, before the now-president-elect took the stage, the notoriously pugnacious COREY LEWANDOWSKI did something a bit unusual: He extended an olive branch to a foe. After being brought into the campaign fold in late summer, Lewandowski was sidelined by Trump for trying to elbow his way to the top and causing drama with the team. The man who had been Trump’s first campaign manager in the 2016 cycle had been locked in what a GOP official once described to us as a “dick fight for dominance” with CHRIS LaCIVITA, who was running the 2024 show with SUSIE WILES. Before he left this year’s campaign, Trump officials believe Lewandowski planted a slew of negative stories about LaCivita, including one in the Daily Beast that suggested he personally banked $22 million off Trump campaign entities in two years. When Trump saw the story, he reportedly flipped out and confronted LaCivita, who pulled up bank statements and FEC reports to argue that the story was wrong, he wasn’t swindling Trump and that the money sent to his business overwhelmingly went to pay for campaign ads. By Tuesday, as Trump basked in the limelight of his wave election, Lewandowski apparently saw the writing on the wall and realized that he needed to make peace with a man who had won back Trump’s trust and shepherded him to victory. He extended a hand to LaCivita and offered a “congratulations.” Instead of shaking his hand, LaCivita pointed to him square in the chest and tore into him, according to people familiar with the exchange: “Fuck you, fuck you and fuck you. You have fucked with the wrong person. I’m going to fucking destroy you.”

