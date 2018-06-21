Corey Lewandowski Dropped From Speakers Bureau. Will Cable News Follow?

After mocking a ten year-old girl with Down syndrome to protect Trump's inhumane zero-tolerance policy that split up migrant families, one of the top speakers bureaus dumped Corey Lewandowski.

As my saying goes, it couldn't happen to a bigger a-hole.

Dylan Byers reports:

Leading Authorities, Inc., one of Washington DC's top speakers bureaus, severed ties with Lewandowski on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said. His name no longer appears on the bureau's website. Speakers bureaus like LAI handle speaking gigs for notable political and media personalities, which can be a lucrative business. Speakers can net five- or even six-figure checks for one engagement. Matthew Jones, the bureau's chief operating officer, did not respond to phone calls requesting comment. Lewandowski also did not respond to several phone calls.

All the former Trump campaign manager had to do was apologize for his cruelty when Fox News gave him the opportunity, but instead he chose to remain steadfast in his inhumanity.

"An apology? I owe an apology to the children whose parents are putting them in a position that is forcing them to be separated?"

It's up to the TV news bureaus to follow suit and do the same thing.

Lewandowski isn't owed a TV gig.

And he certainly has disgraced himself while being given one.

Network executives, do the right thing and kick him off the airwaves.

It's for the good of the country.