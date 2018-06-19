Corey Lewandowski Mocks Separating A 10 Year Old With Down Syndrome From Her Parents

"When people show you who they are, BELIEVE THEM." -- Maya Angelou

Let it forever be perfectly clear that former Trump campaign manager (and current cable proxy) Corey Lewandowski is a man without humanity, heart, compassion, or the common sense to know that you just don't mock a disabled child.

He is, in point of fact, a feckless c*nt. I can't think of any other more apt name.

Lewandowski came armed with the same talking points that the White House helpfully provided to all their proxies: this is a law that they are hamstrung to enforce, these are people illegally entering the country (not trying to apply for legal asylum), that this is a massive crisis of job stealing (in a country with low unemployment, go figure), etc., etc.

But when former Hillary Clinton 2016 strategist Zac Petkanas tried to appeal to the common humanity by invoking the recent report of a 10 year old girl with Down Syndrome who was separated from her mother and detained in a facility more than an hour away from her, he quickly realized that he was dealing with an empty husk in the shape of a human being that contained zero humanity.

Lewandowski's response to Petkanas? "Womp, womp."

Oooh, can't you feel the compassion?

Actor/comedian Michael Ian Black had a very personal reaction to the report of the girl with Down Syndrome, because he has a sister with it as well.

I don’t talk about this often in public because I am protective of her but I have a sister with Down Syndrome. When she was 10, she could have told you her name in her slurred way. She could not have told you her mother’s name or where she lived. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 19, 2018

She could not have cared for herself beyond getting dressed. To be separated from our family would have been terrifying for her and utterly unimaginable for my mother. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 19, 2018

To think that she would reach the US and have them take her disabled daughter from her is gut-wrenching. What they’re doing to these families is monstrous.

— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 19, 2018

That's how a functional human being responds.

How can we know this little girl isn't frightened out of her mind?

How can we know she is actually safe?

How can we know if she can ever be reunited with her family?

We can't know. We're ruining these innocent children's lives irrevocably. And the Trump administration thinks this is a winning tactic for them, as exemplified by Corey POS Lewandowski.