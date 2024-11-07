Trump Win Finally Pushes David Frum Out Of The Republican Party

David Frum left the Republican Party following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. “De-registered as a Republican today,” Frum, a staff writer at The Atlantic, wrote on the social platform X on Wednesday. Via The Hill:

Frum, a former speechwriter for then-President George W. Bush, has held on to his party affiliation even as he has become a vocal critic of the former president and his influence on the Republican Party since the 2016 election.

In 2016, Frum penned an editorial announcing he was reluctantly supporting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and urged his like-minded Republicans to follow suit, writing, “Your hand may hesitate to put a mark beside the name Hillary Clinton. You’re not doing it for her. The vote you cast is for the republic and the Constitution.”

In 2018, he lamented what he described as a party broken in two in an interview on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” “The Republican Party is a broken party,” Frum said in the 2018 interview. “And there are people who have served the Republican Party that was, and there are people who are volunteering to serve the Republican Party that will be.” “It is important to understand that something new is taking the place of the Republican Party,” he added.