Retired General Says Executive Branch 'Complicit' In Planning 1/6

"That's my own perception, based on what I've seen and what I've heard," retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré said.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
General Honoré, who you may remember was in charge of the military aid effort after Hurricane Katrina, is not one to mince words -- but he's also not a blowhard. This is one of the main reasons Kevin McCarthy keeps throwing himself in front of the select committee train. Via MSN.com:

Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré, who was tasked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with conducting a review of the US Capitol's security after January 6, on Tuesday said President Donald Trump's White House was complicit in orchestrating the insurrection.

"It's my personal opinion that the executive branch was complicit in the planning and the delayed response that occurred in bringing in more federal assistance to the Capitol that day," Honoré said during an MSNBC appearance, underscoring that he had not reached this conclusion from the security review he spearheaded.

"That's my own perception, based on what I've seen and what I've heard and by the fact the former president is continuing to tell people, 'This was not a riot, it meant no harm, it was like a picnic,'" Honoré said, adding, "The last I heard from him, he told them to go to the Capitol and raise hell."

