Retired Army Lieutenant General Calls For March On Washington Over USPS Slowdown

Frequent Trump critic, retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honore reacted fiercely to the Postal Service slowdown, particularly in the way that it's affecting members of the armed forces and veterans. Brian Williams had invited him on to discuss the activation of the DOD to collaborate a response to COVID-19 testing and treatment, but Williams first asked him about Trump's obscene and overt sabotage to the USPS operations in the hopes of rigging the 2020 election in his favor.

Lt. Gen. Honore was so outraged he called for citizens to march in the streets on Washington, D.C.

LT. GEN. HONORE: Soldiers, sailors and marines around the world rely on the post office. As a veteran, I rely on the post office. My Escripts are not showing up on time. I had to call this morning, not here! I have to go get some medicine at the Walgreens this afternoon, because Escripts is not delivering on time, and they use the post office. Our soldiers deployed depend on it. Our veterans depend on it to bring medicine from the VA, or if it's coming through Medicare. This is a problem.

I don't know if the White House understands the second and third order effect of slowing the mail down. Because that is what's on the front of the chests of the White House. They're slowing the mail down. That is not good for whatever reason. Veterans are not -- I have the option to drive to the store. What about my battle buddies who don't have that option? They have no one to take them to the store when their meds don't show up. This has to stop. And even if the people, I say, yes, have to march on Washington, we need to fix this, because this is not right.