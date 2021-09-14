Right Wingers Cry 'Treason!' Over General Milley's Promise To China

In Bob Woodward's new book Peril the book captured the fear running through our military leaders including General Mark Milley, who was afraid Trump would attack a country during his phony election fraud claims.

CNN writes: Milley took top-secret action to protect nuclear weapons:

Woodward and Costa write that Milley, deeply shaken by the assault, 'was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies.' Milley worried that Trump could 'go rogue,' the authors write."You never know what a president's trigger point is," Milley told his senior staff, according to the book. In response, Milley took extraordinary action, and called a secret meeting in his Pentagon office on January 8 to review the process for military action, including launching nuclear weapons. Speaking to senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center, the Pentagon's war room, Milley instructed them not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved.

It was obvious to millions of Americans that Trump had become mentally challenged especially after losing so it's good to see some of our military saw that as well.

Speaker Pelosi phoned Gen. Milley and called Trump crazy. "You know he's crazy. He's been crazy for a long time," she said. According to Woodward and Costa, Milley responded, "Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything."

Gen. Milley was worried that Trump would pull a "wag the dog" in his efforts of keeping the Oval Office,. That went through our heads here at C&L too, along with a number of dark thoughts.

Predictably, the right wing is calling for Milley to face a firing squad rather than facing the truth of why he felt he needed to go to extremes like telling China he'd give them a heads-up before Trump called out an attack on them.

Milley should be relieved of his command immediately. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 14, 2021

There must be an immediate investigation around Gen. Mark Milley’s actions undermining the Commander in Chief by working with the Chinese government. If these allegations are true, Milley needs to be fired and then charged with treason. — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) September 14, 2021

BREAKING: Milley undermined Trump, told China he would warn them if US would attack https://t.co/728U1aOz17 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 14, 2021

I mean, is Milley guilty of treason? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 14, 2021

Milley put the United States Constitution and the welfare of the country before loyalty to Donald Trump. That's not treason; it's patriotism.

UPDATE: The wingiest winger of them all has now weighed in:

Trump on Milley: If it is actually true which is hard to believe that he would have called China… that’s treason pic.twitter.com/fT7T7dUu5p — Acyn (@Acyn) September 14, 2021

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article