Friday News Dump: Trump Self-Impeaches On Live TV, And Other News

That collective gasp you heard yesterday was Washington. My column: https://t.co/cNoDtoWM0M
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) October 4, 2019
After receiving a trove of important documents from the first of the state department witnesses, my fellow chairs and I highlight some of those deserving of the most attention and what is at stake.
Read them here:https://t.co/kirRyA2pF1
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 4, 2019
On Thursday (yesterday) Need to Impeach, a group funded mainly by billionaire activist Tom Steyer, launched a $3.1M ad blitz targeting four of the most vulnerable Republican senators up for reelection in 2020: Susan Collins, Joni Ernst, Cory Gardner and Martha McSally. pic.twitter.com/n1WR6SxzHn
— Debbie (@Dangchick1) October 4, 2019
Why are US Ambassadors directly involved in policy of third countries?
* Sondland - Amb to EU - was actively engaged on Ukraine.
* Grenell - Amb to Germany - was just announced by WH as envoy for Serbia/Kosovo peace talks. https://t.co/reamBpLDs1
— Amanda Sloat (@A_Sloat) October 4, 2019
Holy crap. After pressure from Trump, Ukraine prosecutors reviewing past investigations into a gas company linked to the Bidens -- which may lead to reopening the case. https://t.co/M0Oc28lVZG
— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) October 4, 2019
If you are just waking up and don’t have time to read all the text messages yourself but want to know why the Ukraine evidence released overnight (on just the first few days of the investigation) is so significant, this article is excellent. https://t.co/EkOPubpGDZ
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) October 4, 2019
‘TRUMP IS SCREWED!’ Internet erupts in laughter after Jared Kushner tapped to lead impeachment fight - https://t.co/p89Pf4geDy
— Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) October 4, 2019
Propaganda works. That’s why the right has invested so heavily in it. https://t.co/gm493YKS9P
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 4, 2019
Trump suggests government consider starting its own news network https://t.co/7Q9nBwYNOZ pic.twitter.com/x6SYMxojLK
— The Hill (@thehill) October 4, 2019
🧐 Pence backed up his boss without apology, saying that Mr. Trump was making good on his campaign pledge to “drain the swamp.”https://t.co/3dRFQUemMo
— BadAzU (@BadAzU) October 4, 2019
Very cool to get humiliated on the global stage for corruption and autocracy by... China. https://t.co/IgN36Gat4Q↓ Story continues below ↓
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 4, 2019
Trump raised Biden and Warren in call with China in June, while promising to stay quiet on Hong Kong protests. Record of call moved to highly secured electronic system.https://t.co/Q5jrhJXlhh
— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) October 4, 2019
A stunning act of betrayal by Trump was revealed last week. People have already forgotten about it. https://t.co/XvICQYj3sV
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 4, 2019
On CNN just now, GOP Rep @HurdOnTheHill becomes first Republican to criticize Trump asking China to investigate Biden: “It’s terrible....China is an adversary”. @NewDay
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 4, 2019
I wrote this piece about covering @kamalaharris's first race because I wanted to tell an interesting, undercovered story. I did. Also, because I hoped it would inspire other white writers to examine their unconscious race and gender bias. It didn't. https://t.co/eRnZHwZd1M
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) October 3, 2019
Trump so desperately wants to end corruption that he still profits from a business run by his sons, that is itself being used by special interests and foreign governments to curry favor with his administration while enriching him personally https://t.co/lWjNlM7Ak2
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 4, 2019
Trump is such a champion for the fight against corruption abroad that he has railed against the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act for years, called for its repeal, and his administration might not be enforcing it vigorously https://t.co/UzkVcfpHx2
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 4, 2019
After seizing control of the market, New Yorkers used tactics that helped leave the Chicago taxi industry in tatters and hundreds of immigrant drivers on the edge of ruin https://t.co/71wGicZPnK
— NYT Metro (@NYTMetro) October 4, 2019
This is amazing. Baker Hoestetler, a law firm barred by US court from representing Prevezon owing to a conflict of interest, continued to work with Nataliya Veselnitskaya and Prevezon, according to leaked emails. https://t.co/IfzWbrM6t5
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) October 4, 2019
.@FoxNews Sr. Political Analyst @brithume contends Democrat push for impeachment is backfiring. Brit doesn't read polls.
(10/03/19) @politico / @MorningConsult +3% 📈
Ref: https://t.co/nMhRwCSStC https://t.co/qJYJuUYuh9 pic.twitter.com/J56X52XWho
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) October 4, 2019
CNN won’t run two Trump campaign ads, citing ‘demonstrably false’ claims https://t.co/ZLydeMXUWv
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) October 4, 2019
Herculaneum: scientists attempt to unlock secrets of scrolls buried during #Vesuvius eruption (via @BBCNews) https://t.co/wfsLVCQKBz #archaeology
— History Extra (@HistoryExtra) October 4, 2019
Even if you pay off your student loan, be prepared to spend decades trying to get bottom-feeding debt-buyers to acknowledge it https://t.co/VEbev0g8NO
— Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) October 4, 2019
Donald Trump Jr., of All People, Is Mad About Nepotism Now https://t.co/oN11vCxRBL via @thedailybeast
— ❄️😎❄️ Uncle John (@azmoderate) October 4, 2019
I’m sure @RealSaavedra, Tucker Carlson and everyone else who shared that obviously staged “eat the babies” lady video will correct the record and note that she’s a Trump supporter, right? https://t.co/bWAZK8gNc2
— Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) October 4, 2019
This is why Republicans were willing to sell their soul to a corrupt game show host.https://t.co/aeIAzm28MU
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) October 4, 2019
BREAKING: The Supreme Court will hear arguments in a Louisiana abortion case that put restrictions on clinics that provide abortions — a case that is nearly identical to a Texas law the court struck down 3 years ago.https://t.co/u1KBy2eT2E
— NPR (@NPR) October 4, 2019
Joe Biden didn't go anywhere in 2008. But Rudy Giuliani has never forgiven him for this takedown that helped torpedo Rudes' presidential run. pic.twitter.com/gZDtHROhVJ
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 4, 2019
Young orangutans at rehab center are taught with toy cobra to be cautious around snakes. pic.twitter.com/KZaIGG40HL
— bpd hell (@terrynuriman) September 30, 2019
And finally, because we should all be as happy as this lady:
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised a 100-year-old fan with a birthday video — and her reaction is the most heartwarming thing [sound on]❤️🤗 https://t.co/WZlGar48w6 pic.twitter.com/9rHmKy0eQK
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 4, 2019