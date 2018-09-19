Trump Tweets 'I Have No Attorney General' -- And Other News

By Susie Madrak

There's so much news, we need another Twitter roundup to catch up -- and it's only Wednesday!

Chuck Grassley is now insisting Christine Blasey Ford testifies on Monday -- or not at all. Why, it's almost as if he wants a show trial, and not the truth!

