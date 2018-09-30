Are Republican Women Deserting Kavanaugh?

An 18-point shift among republican women had some scratching their heads this week. Are they seeing what the rest of saw in that Kavanaugh hearing this week? Well, maybe.

Morning Consult notes their polling was done before the allegations that Kavanaugh also thrust his privates in the face of another woman at a party, so their numbers may be even lower now. But other polling done by YouGov actually shows his support actually increasing slightly among Republican women.

Source: Morning Consult

Public support for Judge Brett Kavanaugh to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat has dropped to its lowest point since President Donald Trump nominated him in July, driven in large part by a sector of the president’s base: Republican women. A new Morning Consult/Politico poll, conducted Sept. 20-23, found support for Kavanaugh’s confirmation is underwater among registered voters for the first time since his nomination, with 37 percent opposing the Senate confirming him and 34 percent supporting it. The new finding marks a 5-percentage-point drop in net support since a poll conducted last week, after Christine Blasey Ford detailed her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school, a charge he has repeatedly denied.

FiveThirtyEight kindly supplied this graph of all polling for Kavanaugh's nomination, a notably flaccid graphic emerges after the allegations first surfaced.